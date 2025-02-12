USAID’s Politico Tries to Protect the USAID Inspector General

Donald Trump fired the Biden-appointed Inspector General of USAID. Clearly, he wasn’t doing a great job since USAID is corrupt as Hell. Not only has he done a poor job, he did one better. with a report.

According to Politico, he put out a report criticizing the foreign aid freeze, a USAID official and a former State Department official said.

Naturally, heavily USAID-funded Politico thinks his firing was unfair. They claim it was because Martin criticized the frozen funds.

USAID is undeniably compromised, and instead of doing his job as the agency’s watchdog, Martin was protecting the corruption.

USAID-funded Politico wrote:

Martin’s dismissal comes after his office released a report on Monday saying the Trump administration’s recent spending freeze on foreign aid and efforts to cut USAID’s staffing had made it harder to ensure billions in U.S. funding was being spent properly. Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek They failed to mention the USAID corruption and the fact that he was supposed to monitor and report on it.

