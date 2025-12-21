“The EU and NATO Are Trying to Drag Us Into War with Russia”

The EU and NATO are trying to drag us into a war with Russia, and the Deep Staters are obstructing peace negotiations. That is the assessment of the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

She stated Saturday that U.S. assessments show Russia cannot conquer all of Ukraine or threaten Europe, and seeks to avoid NATO clashes.

She labeled a new Reuters piece citing Putin’s broader aims as “lies and propaganda” from “Deep State warmongers” aiming to prolong a war with over a million casualties.

Tulsi Gabbard on the EU, NATO, Deep State Push for War

“What I’ve seen over these months is that every time they make progress and they move closer and closer to that hope for peace, the war mongers in the deep state step up and try to do everything they can to stop them.

“Predictably, they use the same old tactics that they’ve always used.

“A deep state within the intelligence community weaponizes intelligence to try to undermine progress. They leak it to their friends in the mainstream propaganda media to try to spread this and push a false narrative.

“They foment fear and hysteria as a way to justify the continuing of the war and their efforts to undermine President Trump’s efforts towards peace.

“And do so specifically in this case, in order to try to pull the US military into a direct conflict with Russia, which is ultimately what the EU and NATO want. We cannot allow this to happen.”