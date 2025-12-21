Tulsi: The Greatest Near & Long-Term Threat to Our Freedom

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks to the very real threat of Islamism in this latest address at Turning Point USA. She contradicts Tucker Carlson, and she has the intel.

The Threat to Our Freedom and Our Constitution

“A threat to our freedom that is not often talked about enough,” Tulsi began, “and it is the greatest near and long-term threat to both our freedom and our security, and that is the threat of Islamist ideology.

“It is propagated by people who not only do not believe in freedom, but whose fundamental ideology is antithetical to the foundation that we find in our Constitution and Bill of Rights, which is that our Creator endowed upon us inalienable rights, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

[…]

“We have to see clearly what’s happening before our very eyes and stand united in this cause of peace, which issued a call to action to use American legal and political systems to implement Sharia law. This is already underway in places like Houston. This is not something that may possibly happen. It is already happening here, within our borders.

“Paterson, New Jersey, is proud to call themselves the first Muslim city. They are working to implement in their own governments these Islamic principles that are forced on people through the use of laws or violence.

“The bottom line is this, when we talk about the threat of Islamism, this political ideology, there is no such thing as individual freedom or liberty, as Charlie said over and over again, it is fundamentally incompatible with our nation’s foundation of freedom.

“ … when we understand that our freedom comes from God and no one else, we understand the seriousness of this Islamist ideology threat, because it means they deny that God is the one who has bestowed this right to freedom in every one of us.”

Watch: