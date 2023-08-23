The Everyday People Who Burned to Death in Maui

I hope to fully disobey FEMA and the Maui County officials who tell people not to post any videos or imagery of Maui while they clean up.
The road out was blocked, and the people couldn’t get out. They’re finding charred remains or just bones. The bones of babies are found in car seats. The bones of one 14-year-old boy, three days from his birthday, were found on top of the bones of his dog that he was hugging at the time of his death.
The media has put a veil of silence over the deaths. Lift the veil until everyone is accounted for and Maui gets the help they need. And until the criminally negligent are punished.
The FBI says 1100 people are missing. Some tourists are missing. Where are they?
We pray they will be found, but they haven’t found them after 14 days. Many of them are children who were home from school.
The Bidenista administration treated them deplorably. It’s heartbreaking. Every day people are as important as anyone with a big bank account or a well-recognized name. The dead boy is extremely important. The babies and their families are very, very important. Maui is important.
Maui Fire – "We're All Trapped In Here, They're Blocking Off All Exits" Driver Furious In Newly Surfaced Video
you mean the dead Democrat voters who elected the incompetent mooks that got them burned? Not to worry though, they’ll keep on voting.
I’m still waiting for the investigations into the nursing home deaths……I mean murders.Nobody is made to account for anything anymore and I don’t expect this tragedy to be any different.
It’s a stall to let the outrage subside. This is pure damage control. The left has committed an incredible error.
Here are some suspicious things:
(1) no sirens
(2) water turned off
(3) blackout of information
(4) key officials resign and go into hiding
(5) escape roads blocked
(6) area sealed off, from families and emergency assistance
Recent footage from one resident who has been bringing supplies to people in need, against all “official” directives, shows CHAIN LINK FENCING and blackout construction material erected for MILES around the entire burnt Lahaina area, with multiple military checkpoints to enforce the perimeter (which the globalist elite have long laid claim to, BTW, of course THAT isn’t suspicious or anything).