The FBI Admits They Had Commandos at J6

Newsweek ran an article on the special commandos who went secretly through the crowds on J6. They had a shoot-to-kill order, hmmm.

The article begins:

On Sunday, January 3, the heads of a half-dozen elite government special operations teams met in Quantico, Virginia, to go over potential threats, contingencies, and plans for the upcoming Joint Session of Congress. The meeting, and the subsequent deployment of these shadowy commandos on January 6, has never before been revealed.

They were worried about “a terrorist attack involving a weapon of mass destruction, and a declaration of measures to implement continuity of government, requiring protection and movement of presidential successors.”

That sounds more like a plan to make it into that than a legitimate concern, but there are a lot of bad people out there. If they were so concerned, why didn’t they let the President know and why wasn’t the National Guard released per Donald Trump’s request???

Jeffrey A. Rosen, the acting Attorney General on January 6, ordered it. Maybe we need to know more about him. Why didn’t he say something sooner?

“I believe that DOJ [Department of Justice] reasonably prepared for contingencies ahead of January 6, understanding that there was considerable uncertainty as to how many people would arrive, who those people would be, and precisely what purposes they would pursue,” Rosen later told Congress. He stressed that his department “no frontline role with respect to crowd control,” that they were focused on “high-risk” operations.

The contingency units meeting on January 3 included the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, the FBI’s national “Render Safe” team, an FBI SWAT team from the Baltimore Field Office, Special Response Teams from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group.

They were definitely there to investigate — badly — the dud bombs outside the Democrat and Republican Party offices on J5.

Well, at least we know they had commandos at the J6 rally. They could have done some crowd control. That would have been nice.

