More Than Half of Republicans Say the FBI is Biden’s Gestapo

Good Morning! A new poll says more than half of Republicans believe the FBI is Biden’s Gestapo.

According to a new Rasmussen survey released Tuesday, more than half of Republican voters believe the FBI is acting as President Biden’s personal secret state police.

That’s because they obviously are. Look at what Merrick Garland did to parents complaining at Board meetings over Marxist instruction. Look at who the FBI investigates. Christopher Wray is WOKE, Garland is WOKE.

They raid the elderly Roger Stone in the middle of the night along with others tied to Donald Trump, but never to anyone really corrupt like Hunter Biden and the Big Guy.

The Rasmussen Reports survey showed that 61% of likely Republican voters believe the FBI is acting as Mr. Biden’s “Gestapo,” a term for the secret police of Nazi Germany. What’s more, 30% of Democrats and 46% of Independents agreed.

Yes, they are.

The bureau and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a memo in October that directed the FBI and other federal agencies to address the “disturbing spike” in threats against school board members after a wave of parent protests predominately focused against liberal policies.

In a press release accompanying the Oct. 4 memo, Mr. Garland said he expected the FBI to form a task force with representatives from the National Security Division and other federal agencies “to determine how federal enforcement tools can be used to prosecute these crimes.”

Republican lawmakers criticized the directive as federal overreach and an attempt to silence concerned parents. There was strong evidence of collusion between the White House and the National School Boards Association to target parents.

They ignore Antifa and Black Lives Matter, two violent communist organizations, but won’t give civil rights to the J6 rioters/paraders.

Democrats wouldn’t agree by and large because they hate Republicans.

The survey also found that 46% of likely U.S. voters have a favorable view of the FBI, including 15% who have a very favorable view. The statistics are down from May 2020, when 60% had a favorable view, including 24% who had a very favorable view.

I now realize they aren’t what I thought they were. Their tactics in recent cases and Russiagate were over the line. I used to defend them to forever. Obviously, a lot of the men and women in the field are courageous, good men and women who we are indebted to for all they do to protect the nation, but there are tiers of evil people running the agency.

The telephone and online survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted between Dec. 29-30 and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

