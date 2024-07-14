What Happened When Witnesses Told Police About the Shooter

We have another update on the shooting and the witnesses who said they told the police and Secret Service about a man with a rifle climbing up a nearby building. This doesn’t change the fact that nearby buildings were not secured.

Witnesses said no one listened to them. According to authorities speaking anonymously to WaPo, it wasn’t ignored.

Not long before shots rang out, rallygoers noticed a man climbing to the roof of a nearby building and warned local police, according to two law enforcement officials.

One local police officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump, and that’s when Secret Service snipers shot him, said the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Then again, they could be lying.

This is the witness video:

TRUMP SHOT: The Secret Service failed to secure nearby rooftop. Witnesses saw the shooter climbing the roof and alerted police who ignored them. Conspiracy theorists will assume this was a planned hit. pic.twitter.com/qxZdzQ0y53 — @amuse (@amuse) July 14, 2024

More from WaPo:

The officials also told AP that bomb-making materials were found inside Crooks’ vehicle, and bomb-making materials were found at his home.

Investigators believe the weapon Crooks used was purchased by his father at least six months ago, the law enforcement officials said. Federal agents were still working to understand when and how his son obtained the gun and to gather additional information about Crooks, according to the officials.

The father could be in trouble if the son has a history of mental disturbance that went untreated.