Why Did Biden Open the Borders While Wray Warned Dangerous People Were Coming?

In March of this year, the FBI warned of dangerous individuals crossing the border. FBI Director Chris Wray told a Senate panel that dangerous individuals have entered the United States illegally at the southern border.

“We have had dangerous individuals entering the United States have a variety of sources,” Wray said at the annual “Worldwide Threats” congressional hearings at which the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies testify.

“We are seeing a wide array of very dangerous threats that emanate from the border, ” he said, citing drug trafficking in particular. “The FBI alone seized enough fentanyl in the last two years to kill 270 million people,” he said.

“There is a particular network that has — some of the overseas facilitators of the smuggling network have — ISIS ties that we’re very concerned about, and we’ve been spending an enormous amount of effort with our partners investigating,” Wray said.

“Even before October 7, I would have told this committee that we were at a heightened threat level from a terrorism perspective — in the sense that it’s the first time I’ve seen in a long, long time,” he said. “The threats from homegrown violent extremists that is jihadist-inspired, extremists, domestic violent extremists, foreign terrorist organizations, and state-sponsored terrorist organizations all being elevated at one time since October 7, though, that threat has gone to a whole other level. And so, this is a time, I think, for much greater vigilance, maybe been called upon us,” he said.

Again in April

In April, Speaking at a Bar Association luncheon, Wray said that foreign adversaries and terrorist groups are sharpening their aim at the United States. The targeting cyber operations, security, and “mafia-like” tactics in an “increasingly concerning” way, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a speech.

Why would the Biden administration import terrorists while the FBI Director is warning of dangerous people coming in?

Pamala Geller suggests they deliberately imported assassins. She added, If that sounds crazy, it’s nearly as crazy as allowing 10 million unvetted illegals in from the world’s most dangerous regions. And flying them (for free) anywhere they want in America (with no papers.)

Let’s not forget all the Uzbeks coming in.

FBI Trying To Track Down Illegal Migrants Brought Into US By ISIS-Tied Smuggler “Intelligence reporting alerted us to a human smuggling network working to facilitate the travel of Uzbek nationals to the US,” the NSC tells us.https://t.co/OPyqbIcXT3 @dailycaller — Jennie Taer ️ (@JennieSTaer) August 29, 2023

There are many others.

An Egyptian nationalist, a student at George Mason University living in Virginia, was planning a terrorist attack on the Israeli Consulate in New York about 12 days ago. It was in support of ISIS. Now, we have a lunatic plowing into people in New Orleans while flying an ISIS flag from the back of a truck.

