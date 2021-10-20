The Misnamed Freedom to Vote Act Failed, Inciting the Left

















On Wednesday, Republicans filibustered a debate on The Freedom to Vote Act. Every Republican voted against it and the measure went down 49-51. It would have required 60 votes for it to pass and overcome a filibuster.

The bill federalized the election and would have put all the power of the vote in the Executive Branch with DHS Secretary Mayorkas having a leading role.

It’s the stuff of nightmares. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was intended to weaken the Red States that he thinks have too much power. In actuality, it was intended to exclude them completely from the presidential election.

“The Freedom to Vote Act would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and no-excuse mail voting,” reported NBC News. “It would give states flexibility in implementing some provisions, like early voting, and make Election Day a holiday.”

The bill guts voter ID, makes it much harder to take dead people off voter rolls, lets Dems divert taxpayer funds to campaigns if states opt-in, makes mail-in voting permanent, and generally, it would make elections a lot less secure.

It was a scheme to take over the election, putting the federal government, not the states, in charge of elections.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said prior to today’s vote, “It is my hope and anticipation that none of us will vote for this latest iteration of Democratic efforts to take over how every American votes all over the country. The latest umpteenth iteration is only a compromise in the sense that the left and the far left argued among themselves about how much power to grab.”

Democrats, especially the socialist and communist Democrats, are demanding an end to the filibuster. If Dems don’t get their way, they go scorched earth.

The usual socialists and communists were riled up. Unsurprisingly, they want the filibuster ended. They will never accept a loss. Instead, they destroy whatever stood in their way.

It’s shameful that not a single Republican supported the Freedom to Vote Act today. All 50 Democrats stood strong and voted yes. Democrats must eliminate the filibuster to protect voting rights and our democracy. There’s no more time to waste. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 20, 2021

Warnock is right. They can’t get their socialist/communist agenda through unless they cheat with this federalization of the vote.

The only way we can meaningfully act on health care, education, climate change, human rights—you name it—is by having a democracy that is intact. The Freedom to Vote Act is the first step in restoring and protecting our democracy. pic.twitter.com/7OQD0bvgfD — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 20, 2021

The big lie is that this bill is a freedom to act.

The Big Lie has spread like a cancer as many states across the nation have passed the most draconian restrictions against voting that we’ve seen in decades. Today, the Senate will vote on moving forward on the Freedom to Vote Act to fortify our democracy and protect the vote. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 20, 2021

Nothing in the bill is aimed at protecting the vote.

Senate Republicans filibustered the Freedom to Vote Act. It’s time to end the filibuster and FINALLY protect the right to vote in this country. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 20, 2021

