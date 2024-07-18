The Fight for Coolock: Replacing the Irish People

By
M DOWLING
-
1
21

The Irish have had enough of asylum seekers. A fourth hotel in Dundrum is converted into housing for 280 so-called asylum seekers in a village of 165 people. In Coolock, Dublin, the government wants to put 500 men in a warehouse. Their globalist overlords are replacing them.

An election will be held early in 2025, and many Irish will move right over the out-of-control immigration of people who are changing the character of the nation.

Ireland is a mostly socialist nation, but everyone has their limit. The globalist government is taking in so many people that they are moving them into rural villages.

They plan to put 280 asylum seekers in Dundrum, a village in Tipperary County with a population of only 165.

They also planned to put 500 foreign men in a converted warehouse in Coolock.


This is the great globalist replacement. The government plans to convert all of Ireland, sparking widespread protests and riots in the Dublin suburb of Coolock just yesterday, with locals there setting fire to construction equipment and battling with police.


The scale of the proposal is insane.

The globalists don’t care what the people want, and they put foreigners over the disabled and elderly in housing. The globalists must be stopped.


