The Ear Truthers of MSNBC

MSNBC hasn’t hit bottom yet. The latest crazy comes from Michael Steele and Joy Reid, who now say Donald Trump wasn’t hit by a bullet, even though we all watched it live on TV. It gets worse than that. A strategist for a Democrat donor wanted media to spread the fake story around.

They suggest the Secret Service and Trump campaign colluded for a photo op.

Do these people believe it, really? Doubtful. They just want to start a rumor that will hurt Donald Trump and take away from his obvious courage under stress.

Joy Reid is making up stories about knowing nothing about the shooting.

Joy Reid of MSNBC is now suggesting that Donald Trump was never hit by a bullet, and that his campaign and the Secret Service colluded to kill two people in a fake assassination attempt just so Trump could have a photo op. Outrageous. Insane. Defamatory. NBC must take Reid off… pic.twitter.com/OLXz08fbE9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2024

Michael Steele blathered the same nonsense. Now, there is a call for Donald Trump’s records. He lost the tip of his ear and would need cosmetic surgery if he wanted it fixed, but he has no problem with his hearing. No one is saying Donald Trump was severely wounded. However, it is clear he barely missed dying.

“There are a lot of questions around that ear!”

MSNBC’s Michael Steele pushes debunked conspiracy theories suggesting Trump was not hit by a bullet, but rather was hit by glass from a teleprompter. He demands he be given a full medical report on the state of Trump’s ear. pic.twitter.com/fg4BTAbGWD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 17, 2024

They’re trying to gin up crazy.

Following the shooting on Saturday, Henderson, North Carolina, Councilwoman Geraldine Champion took to Facebook to express her doubts about the authenticity of the shooting.

“Now the taxpayers have to pay for a fake shooting he staged,” she wrote.

In another post, she called the shooting “FAKE NEWS” because nobody ran in the immediate aftermath, according to screengrabs shared by the popular Libs of TikTok X account.

Democrat Donor Reid Hoffmann’s Strategist Plotted the Ear Truther Story

Semafor reported that Reid Hoffmann’s top strategist told media to claim the Saturday attempted assassination was staged:

The top political adviser to Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman suggested that the attack on Donald Trump could have been “staged,” even as Hoffman was criticized for joking before Saturday’s attack about Trump becoming a “martyr.”

The adviser, Dmitri Mehlhorn, apologized for his remarks after Semafor published this story and said his email laying out his claims was “drafted without consultation from team members or allies.”

Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, whose net worth is reportedly $2.5 billion, joked at last week’s billionaire confab in Sun Valley that he wished he had made Trump “an actual martyr.” Sunday, he said on X that he was referring to “accountability to the rule of law” and that he’s “horrified and saddened” by the attack.

Maybe MSNBC decided to go with it.

The AP compared it to people concerned about all the inconsistencies in the Secret Service’s stories as if they were equivalent.