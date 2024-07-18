Biden’s COVID Is Mild, “You’re Not Going to Get Rid of Him Quickly”

Biden’s physician and business partner, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, says he is still experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms and continues to take Paxlovid. He does not have a fever, and his symptoms are mild.

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“He is vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement on Wednesday night. ABC News added, “He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

He keeps getting COVID despite vaccinations.

First lady Jill Biden is in Rehoboth, Delaware, as well, as the president self-isolates following his COVID diagnosis.

REASSURING AMERICANS?

She has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is up to date with her vaccines.

Biden is allegedly performing all his duties from the beach house.

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía announced the diagnosis from the podium where the president was set to speak in Las Vegas. That was yesterday.

“He said to tell my folks that you’re not going to get rid of him that quickly,” Murguía continued. “We’re going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly. He’s just really sorry he couldn’t be with us.”

That was supposed to be reassuring.