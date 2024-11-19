Former CDC Director: mRNA Covid Vax Needs to Be Re-Reviewed

We can’t get Robert Kennedy into power soon enough. While the former Director of the CDC is proud of the work they have done with the mRNA vaccine, there are concerns, and the FDA must review it again based on new information.

He pointed out that we now know the spike proteins run through the body. Also, the mRNA vaccines contain contaminating nucleic acid.

We don’t have clinical trials on the COVID vaccine for pregnant women despite telling pregnant women it is perfectly safe for them to take.


