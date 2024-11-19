Former CDC Director: mRNA Covid Vax Needs to Be Re-Reviewed

We can’t get Robert Kennedy into power soon enough. While the former Director of the CDC is proud of the work they have done with the mRNA vaccine, there are concerns, and the FDA must review it again based on new information.

He pointed out that we now know the spike proteins run through the body. Also, the mRNA vaccines contain contaminating nucleic acid.

Fmr. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Drops Two Bombshells on the COVID mRNA Vaccines, Calls For a Re-Review by the FDA “There’s concerns that the MRNA vaccines actually have contaminating nucleic acid in them. So they’re not just the vaccine nucleic acid mRNA but they’ve… pic.twitter.com/1zDiTgNcz0 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 19, 2024

We don’t have clinical trials on the COVID vaccine for pregnant women despite telling pregnant women it is perfectly safe for them to take.

.@AaronSiriSG: “We FOIA’ed the FDA w/ a simple request. Provide all the clinical trials relied upon to license the flu shot for pregnant women…They finally admitted we don’t have any clinical trials because it’s never been licensed for pregnant women.”pic.twitter.com/uHaeGORTAa — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 19, 2024

