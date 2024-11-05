The Fight for the House and Smearing Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

The fight for the House of Representatives is not a minor plot in this year’s election saga. With four vacancies, the GOP has a slim margin of 220-212. It brings Democrats close to seizing control of the lower chamber.

More than a dozen Republicans hold seats in districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020, and many are fighting hard to keep their seats.

Rep. Jamie Raskin and other Democrats promise to impeach and/or imprison Donald Trump for insurrection under the 14th Amendment, Article 3. It doesn’t apply, but that won’t stop Democrats. Raskin, son of a famous communist professor, also keeps referring to the 34 trumped-up felonies out of a corrupt Manhattan court.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

One of the targets of Democrat hate is Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. Among other names, they call her a fake Jewish person and claim her grandfather was a Nazi. There is no evidence he was ever a Nazi. He was a drafted soldier. Democrats want to turn off Jewish voters to Rep. Luna as she seeks a second term.

A Club for Growth poll conducted on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 found that Luna led her opponent, Whitney Fox, with 51 percent of likely voters compared with 45 percent of likely voters supporting Fox.

This poll was roughly the same as the Club for Growth’s August poll, which shows Luna leading Fox by a 48 percent to 43 percent margin.

The California native, who worked as a model before becoming active in conservative politics, is the cover girl for the current issue of Maxim, one of the few mainstream media outlets to endorse Trump.

Luna’s district encompasses nearly all of Pinellas County, the peninsula facing Tampa to the east and the Gulf of Mexico to the west, including the Gulf Beaches hit by two hurricanes.

In 2022, she beat her opponent, Eric Lynn, with 30,000 more votes.

Two Most Endangered

Fox News warns that Reps. Don Bacon and Anthony D’Esposito could lose their seats in today’s tough race.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report issued a ratings update late Friday morning projecting races for Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., to “lean Democrat.”

They were both ranked as “toss-up” races, meaning it was anyone’s game ahead of Nov. 5. The Cook Partisan Voting Index (PVI) ranks Bacon’s race as “even,” whereas D’Esposito’s is five points in favor of Democrats.

Both also won their seats by defeating Democrats – Bacon winning against a Democratic incumbent in 2016 and D’Esposito scoring an open seat previously held by a liberal in 2022.

They’re two of 16 House GOP lawmakers in seats that President Biden won in the 2020 race.

Democrats have worked to tie D’Esposito to former President Donald Trump, who D’Esposito endorsed for re-election but is still a divisive figure among suburban swing voters.

House Democrats and aligned groups have also poured significant resources into NY’s Laura Gillen, who D’Esposito defeated in 2022.

Nebraska and Elsewhere

Democrats also see opportunity in Bacon’s Omaha-anchored district, considered by Cook to be the least Republican of ruby-red Nebraska’s congressional seats. Since 2016, he has won by a margin of only 3%.

Republicans in Indiana hope voters will help them retain three congressional seats without incumbents running, while they also aim to knock off an incumbent Democrat in the northwest part of the state.

A study by FiveThirtyEight, a polling analysis website, published on Thursday concluded the Republicans have a 52 percent chance of controlling the House after November’s elections, against 48 percent for the Democrats. The conclusion was based on a study of “polling, economic and demographic data.”

According to leftist publications, you can see the list of races that are in danger here. The top ten are here.

In other words, anything could happen.