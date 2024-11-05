Good advice from Mark Halperin:

What to ignore on Election Day:

1. How long did your cousin’s dentist wait in line to vote in New Jersey — and what does your cousin say that means for turnout nationally?

2. What Drudge says about the first wave of exit polls.

3. What cable news says about the first wave of exit polls.

4. The first four times @JohnKingCNN says where the vote is still out (but DO pay attention to the subsequent 540 times…).

5. The pre-10 pm ET spin of the campaigns about how they are “hitting their marks” and “making their goals.”

6. Texts and emails throughout the day with the subject line “What are you hearing?” (This only applies to me.)

Some good news for Trump! Elon Musk posted on X that men are answering the call and voting in record numbers.

Personally, I think I’ll go to bed early and dream of President Trump, Vice President Vance, never hearing from Valley Girl Harris again, and freedom.

If Donald Trump wins, Democrats will do everything imaginable to make him a lame duck. If Harris wins, start praying.

Go vote and pray the right person wins.