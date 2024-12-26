The Gaslighting Governor Will Cause Our Fuel Rates to Rise

When Gov. Kathy Hochul isn’t taxing people with congestive pricing, she’s extorts companies under the guise of climate change. A new bill will raise the costs of heating, cooling, manufacturing, and driving everything.

Without presenting any proof, she claims the money will go to pay for damage allegedly caused by extreme weather events.

Politicians have found their answer to spending all of our money — the climate change scam. It allows them to do anything they want. They’re in ‘pork and buying votes heaven.’

Naturally, the far-left papers with 99% far-left ‘journalists’ are all for it.

We do believe the earth is getting warmer, but it is not an emergency.

The New York Times

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York on Thursday signed a law that requires companies that are big fossil fuel polluters to help pay to repair damage caused by extreme weather, which is becoming more common because of greenhouse gas emissions.

The legislation, called the Climate Change Superfund Act, mandates that the companies responsible for the bulk of carbon emissions buildup between 2000 and 2024 pay about $3 billion each year for 25 years.

“With nearly every record rainfall, heat wave, and coastal storm, New Yorkers are increasingly burdened with billions of dollars in health, safety, and environmental consequences due to polluters that have historically harmed our environment,” Governor Hochul said.

The law was modeled on the original Superfund law, which was established in 1980 and requires companies to pay for the cleanup of toxic waste wrought by incidents like oil and chemical spills.’

Kathy Hochul Lies

The grifting governor is pulling the same nonsense she pulled with congestive pricing. She was going to charge $15, and then she said she was saving us money when she reduced it to $9 (after the election). Now, this fuel law allegedly saves the consumer. Meanwhile, everyone knows these costs must be passed down to the consumer. At the same time, it hurts businesses and capitalism.

The Times:

The idea is to take some of the burden off taxpayers, who now are on the hook for financing much of the cleanup and mitigation efforts after weather disasters. The law takes particular aim at the oil and gas companies that produced more than one billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions globally over the last 24 years.

“Nothing could be fairer than making climate polluters pay,” said Lee Wasserman, the director of the Rockefeller Family Fund, a nonprofit that pushed for the passage of the law.

Climate change has become an extortion racket. Until people wake up to it, it will keep getting worse.

Powerline Blog:

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions fell again last year. They’re gaslighting us.



Chaser—here’s why restricting U.S. natural gas exports is stupid:



Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email