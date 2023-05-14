The Global Crises Scams Explained in 2 Minutes

Nick Hudson explains how to know a scam when you see one. It’s a very worthwhile reading. Below is Nick Morano clarifying The Great Reset agenda. At the end is a WEF clip.

“The general rule of thumb that I believe everyone should adopt – if any problem is presented as a global crisis, you know immediately that it’s a scam. The pattern that we are confronted with is really the fabrication of global crises. The presentation either of non-existent problems or small local problems as being general global crises. That fabrication is followed by the assertion that the only solutions that are permissible are global ones that require a global authority, global control.

Look for the pattern!

“That is the general pattern that we are up against. The COVID policy response was one of those. Look at what happened to countries like Sweden or Tanzania, who try to push back against the orthodoxy and the climate crisis.

“The climate change crisis is another example where we are told that the biggest threat to the world is this molecule CO2 and that an increase in the level of this molecule will cause an increase in temperature. And that temperature increase will be bad for us, and that the only thing we can do is consume fewer fossil fuels and less energy. That fits the pattern exactly.

“The other things you can observe is, instead of presenting science as an ongoing evolving activity, it is presented in terms of static knowledge consensus, and you see the cancellation and censorship of dissident voices rather than engagement with them.

“These patterns are proof of a scam. That is what people need to understand. Whenever something is presented as the science, as a consensus, it is a scam. You do not have to go and get engaged in all of the minutiae of the scientific principles and the models and the measurements at all. You can know with absolute certainty that you are dealing with a scam when dissent is suppressed.”

As RFK Jr. said, censorship is always “evil.” It’s manipulation.

I’m reposting the video of Marc Morano, clearing up any confusion people might have about The Great Reset; Marc Morano runs the Climate Depot website.

This video is large, and people might be more inclined to watch it than the phone video I posted.

In this 18-minute clip, Marc Morano clarifies what The Great Reset is. Watch and tell me where he’s wrong because I don’t believe he is.

Own Nothing So They Can Own Everything

You will own nothing, peasants. Of course, they will own everything. The World Economic Forum originally said this was their focus, but then realized they couldn’t put lipstick on that pig. They then got their fake fact checkers out to say it’s a conspiracy theory.

Quick summary from Armstrong Economics:

“You’ll own nothing” — And “you’ll be happy about it.” “The U.S. won’t be the world’s leading superpower” “You won’t die waiting for an organ donor” — They will be made by 3D printers “You’ll eat much less meat” — Meat will be “an occasional treat, not a staple, for the good of the environment and our health.” “A billion people will be displaced by climate change” – Soros’ Open Borders “Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide” – “There will be a global price on carbon. This will help make fossil fuels history” “You could be preparing to go to Mars” — Scientists “will have worked out how to keep you healthy in space.” “Western values will have been tested to the breaking point.” – “Checks and balances that underpin our democracies must not be forgotten.”

