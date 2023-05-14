A Quick Video Tale of Third World USA

By
M Dowling
-
0
38

Democrats envision the USA as a Third World under the control of authoritarians here and in the UN. Thus, they drive chaos, poverty, and disunity so they can come in and rule. Fight back by making your voice heard and voting.

Of course, this is nuts. This big hulking man with all his parts intact got the award even though the woman, Riley Gaines, tied.

Diversity and inclusion!

We don’t have a media. They’re activists, mostly for the far-left.

Truth:

Biden lies and spreads hate to divide us and stir up mob rule. He wants chaos, and what he says and does has nothing to do with the soul of America. This is a very dishonest man who made his bones off the most vile segregationists in the Senate — the Dixiecrats.


