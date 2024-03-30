The Good Catholic Honors Trans Visibility on Easter

An ordinary activist in Michigan in 2009 decided to declare March 31st International Transgender Day of Visibility. Naturally, the Marxist left, who control the Democrat Party, made it a thing.

The event was created by transgender activist Rachel Crandall of Michigan.

So, I could declare Christmas International Hot Pepper Sauce Day, and if the left found it useful for its cause, it could become a thing, too.

It happened to fall on Easter this year, so, of course, the Good Catholic, Joseph R. Biden Jr., is making a big deal about it even though it’s Easter.

NEW: ‘Devout Catholic’ and president Joe Biden declares that Easter Sunday 2024 is ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’ “NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the… pic.twitter.com/Dm55XlbFZA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2024

BIDEN’S A LOON

You can read the whole nonsensical statement on this link. He honors their courage. How much courage does it take to change your appearance? I can’t say. He also states they are “part of the fabric of our Nation.”

They are a small part, and there are so many others who could have been mentioned on Easter, like Jesus.

It’s also a secular holiday.

In a world with objective reality, which we used to have, we might honor our fallen officer, Jonathan Diller, the police in general, the firefighters, the military, the ER workers, the poor, the generous, the kind, but not necessarily people who don’t know what their gender is.

This is the last part of the statement:

Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved; you are heard; you are understood; you belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.

[Who writes this stuff? A Marxist, no doubt.]

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-ninth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-four, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-eighth.

Watch: Biden Declares Easter 2024 As Transgender Day Of Visibility: Why? Make no mistake, this is an intentional assault by your own government. Subverting anything of value in your enemy’s country, be it, moral, traditions, religion, respect to… pic.twitter.com/gtPQ0od8PM — Blake (@_BlakeHabyan) March 30, 2024

