The Good Catholic Honors Trans Visibility on Easter

An ordinary activist in Michigan in 2009 decided to declare March 31st International Transgender Day of Visibility. Naturally, the Marxist left, who control the Democrat Party, made it a thing.
The event was created by transgender activist Rachel Crandall of Michigan.
So, I could declare Christmas International Hot Pepper Sauce Day, and if the left found it useful for its cause, it could become a thing, too.
It happened to fall on Easter this year, so, of course, the Good Catholic, Joseph R. Biden Jr., is making a big deal about it even though it’s Easter.
NEW: ‘Devout Catholic’ and president Joe Biden declares that Easter Sunday 2024 is ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the… pic.twitter.com/Dm55XlbFZA
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2024
BIDEN’S A LOON
You can read the whole nonsensical statement on this link. He honors their courage. How much courage does it take to change your appearance? I can’t say. He also states they are “part of the fabric of our Nation.”
They are a small part, and there are so many others who could have been mentioned on Easter, like Jesus.
It’s also a secular holiday.
-
In a world with objective reality, which we used to have, we might honor our fallen officer, Jonathan Diller, the police in general, the firefighters, the military, the ER workers, the poor, the generous, the kind, but not necessarily people who don’t know what their gender is.
This is the last part of the statement:
Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved; you are heard; you are understood; you belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.
[Who writes this stuff? A Marxist, no doubt.]
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-ninth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-four, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-eighth.
Watch: Biden Declares Easter 2024 As Transgender Day Of Visibility: Why?
Make no mistake, this is an intentional assault by your own government.
Subverting anything of value in your enemy’s country, be it, moral, traditions, religion, respect to… pic.twitter.com/gtPQ0od8PM
— Blake (@_BlakeHabyan) March 30, 2024
Meaningless gibberish nonsense, of an extremely sick individual, destitute of all moral values. He’s insane, “point blank period!”.
In the paragraph beginning “NOW, THEREFORE, I, Joseph (blah, blah, blah) … do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility” — he has limited the time to one specific day in one specific year. Do you suppose he knows it won’t pass muster with the next president?
“Some people” think the buildings statues and necklaces make them better than everyone else, and that they don’t have any reason to own their own baggage, because they go out of distress, occasionally, and confess to a prop. Then they go right back to being oblivious to reality afterwards, because their biblically illiterate.
No offense intended, just an observation.
An it's certainly not all. It's not the peoples fault, it's the false teachers fault. But, the vast majority do not know the real meaning of repentance. Which is to turn around, to make a correction, not repeat whatever they were doing before that was wrong or incorrect any longer. Instead of being corrected and learning from their mistakes, they go to see a prop for forgiveness?, drop some cash in the plate, time and time again.
You can pretty much guarantee that a church who's teachings are coordinately controlled by a churches hierarchy will eventually fail in teaching the unadulterated truth.
Question and research everything before you go running around misleading others. Best off to let others learn for themselves. If they ask is another story, but even then there are things that cannot be be conveyed by words and must be personally experienced to know.
For instance baptisim, most people think it's the pastor or priest who has the authority to do the baptism, nothing could be farther from the truth, It is the persons will to adhere to gods word, that god sees.
It's like John the Baptist said. “I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: [ But he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Spirit, and with Fire ]:” Baptisim by Fire. It makes them a much more intelligent and stronger person in the long run. Instead of another mindless parrot parroting others mistakes.
Another for Instance. Where I was baptized, an old school baptist church. The pastor said that he has had several catholic priests come to him requesting to be baptized authentically by submersion in water, because they realized that the catholic church's traditional baptisms were not actually baptizing people, and they knew that that baptism was something that is done with ones own conscious desire to be baptized, and that sprinkling them with water as catholic priests do for a baptismal ceremony was incorrect and nothing more than a ritual performed by man, and that it was not in alignment with gods word.
Do yourself a favor and do your footwork yourself, and you wont get sucked into BS. Theirs no need to be hard on yourself, and there is certainly no need to be in a hurry. It takes years of studying, screwing up, an finding the right info, and the luck of running across truly knowledgeable and gifted teachers is a huge help.A profit can be anyone. Has nothing to do with religious organizations per se, nor the individual conveying the info, but with the type of info that leads you in the right direction.
There truly is nothing new under the sun and that hasn’t already been done before, as far as scenarios.
There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves. – Will Rogers
Science is the belief in the ignorance of the experts. — Richard Feynman