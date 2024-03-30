Biden Bans Religious Symbols on Children’s Eggs at NG Event

The Good Catholic Joe Biden (actually the Democrats behind the curtain) banned children from putting religious designs on the Easter eggs for the art contest for National Guard members’ children.

The White House wrote:

“At the 2024 “Celebrating National Guard Families” art event at the White House, children are forbidden from submitting Easter egg designs that feature religious symbols or imagery.”

No religious symbols at an Easter egg hunt on Easter as per the Good Catholic. Democrats want to destroy the Judeo-Christian religion this country was founded upon. So, people online are claiming Easter is a pagan tradition. They're associating it with the spring festival. That's as idiotic as what Bidenistas are doing. Easter does not represent a pagan holiday. It represents the resurrection of Jesus Christ and our chance at a rebirth. Spring is a rebirth. You don't have to be a pagan to see that.

