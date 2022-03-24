The GOP’s Very Good Idea is Registering New Voters at Gas Stations

The Republicans, in the form of the RNC no less, have seemingly come up with an innovative strategy to register new voters. They’re encouraging volunteers to gather at gas stations with signs such as “Pain at the pump? VOTE RED”, and “Feeling the Joe Biden Blues? VOTE RED!”

Those sign holders are also given voter registration forms and encouraged to ask passing drivers, along with folks dropping huge dollars into their gas tanks, to sign on as Republicans.

The initial success has been such that the GOP is looking to spread it from Long Island and North Carolina to other states. Even if people are already registered, optics of the signage at the gas stations, make for a steady reminder of Biden and the woke Dem’s failed energy policies.

