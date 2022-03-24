Trump Responds to Witch Hunt Prosecutor’s Resignation Letter

On Wednesday, the New York Times decided to publish the resignation letter of one of the two attorneys who resigned from the Manhattan DA office, Mark Pomerantz. The attorney claimed they resigned because the new DA Alvin Bragg didn’t think there was evidence to pursue the case against Donald Trump.

Producing the letter now is only intended to vilify Mr. Trump and convict him without a trial. Pomerantz always intended to go back to the law firm.

Donald J. Trump responded to the letter by Mark Pomerantz. It accuses Mr. Trump of committing multiple felonies without evidence or due process. As it turns out, Pomerantz is a Hillary and Schumer apparatchik.

“A Radical Left lawyer who works with Chuck Schumer’s brother at a Democrat law firm is upset the District Attorney of New York has not yet pursued phony charges against President Trump. It’s troubling how politicized our justice system has become, where Democrats are loaned out to gin up crimes against their political opponents. President Trump built a great business and did nothing wrong. New York should get back to solving their skyrocketing crime problem, rather than spending so much time and energy on partisan witch hunts.

“On top of everything else, their firm represents the DNC, Democrats, and is Hillary Clinton’s law firm. This is disgraceful behavior and how somebody like that and others from his firm can be let loose to become prosecutors of a great Republican President is disgraceful. So bad, in fact, that professional prosecutors resigned in protest of this presidential persecution. They thought it was very unfair. Will this Radical Left law firm be held legally accountable for what they have done?”

– Liz Harrington, spokesperson for Donald J. Trump.

THE BACKGROUND STORY

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stopped pursuing charges against former President Trump. He suspended the investigation “indefinitely.”

Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who had been leading the investigation under former DA Cyrus Vance, submitted their resignations last month. They were angry that the new DA Alvin Bragg began raising doubts about pursuing a case against Trump. Bragg said there was insufficient evidence.

“You have reached the decision not to go forward with the grand jury presentation and not to seek criminal charges at the present time,” Pomerantz wrote. “The investigation has been suspended indefinitely.”

“Of course, that is your decision to make,” Pomerantz wrote to Bragg. “I do not question your authority to make it, and I accept that you have made it sincerely.”

However, he said that “a decision made in good faith may nevertheless be wrong.”

“I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest,” Pomerantz wrote. “I, therefore, cannot continue in my current position.”

Pomerantz wrote that he believed Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations.” He said it would be a “grave failure of justice not to prosecute him.”

Pomerantz claimed his team harbored “no doubt about whether he committed crimes—he did.”

Only, that doesn’t seem to be true. The NY Times didn’t bother to offer an opposing opinion. They just irresponsibly posted the letter.

NONE OF WHAT WE HEARD WAS TRUE

Trump’s “Statement of Financial Condition reports his businesses’ assets, liabilities, and abilities to raise and use funds.

A source told Fox News Digital that Trump did not inflate his financial statements, as prosecutors had anticipated, but instead, undervalued his assets.

The source also told Fox News that Trump never defaulted on payments to banks, and said his statement of the financial condition included “caveats” which “refuted” claims by the DA’s office.

One source familiar with the investigation claimed the case against Trump was political. He said it was fueled by the former president’s political enemies. The source told Fox News that Pomerantz “shouldn’t have been in the DA’s office in the first place.”

Before joining Vance’s office, Pomerantz was of counsel at New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. He took leave from the firm last year to join Vance’s office. His purpose was solely to investigate Trump’s financial dealings.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s brother, Robert Schumer, is a partner at the firm.

Pomerantz donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

