Biden Offers $$$ to Report Israeli Human Rights’ Abuses

Joe Biden has never been a supporter of Israel but he was always subtle in the past. That is no longer the case.

The Biden Regime is offering a million dollars for groups to report on alleged Israeli human rights violations. Why not Iran, or Gaza, countries that hate us? Why Israel, our ally?

Is this another concession to get the Iran nuke deal, which is a deal that will reportedly endanger US national security?

THE REPORT

Jerusalem Post reported that the US State Department has offered a grant of up to $987,654 for projects that include reporting human rights violations by Israel, raising concern about the potential for abuse by organizations seeking boycotts, sanctions and international law tribunals against Israel.

[…]

The proposals are meant to “collect, archive and maintain human rights documentation to support justice and accountability and civil society-led advocacy efforts, which may include documentation of legal or security sector violations and housing, land, and property rights.”

This is the Biden regime that is said to be planning to give billions to Iran as well as letting them build the bomb. He has Russia facilitating the deal even as we’re warring against Russia economically and Russia is warning of nuclear war.

DESTROYING RELATIONSHIPS WITH US ALLIES

Biden appears to be on a mission to destroy our relationships with all our allies. The only purpose or use of this money will be to harm Israel’s image.

Prof. Gerald Steinberg, director of human rights watchdog NGO Monitor, a group that tracks anti-Israel non-profits, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that the initiative will open the gates for anti-Israel groups to legitimize the “apartheid” charge against Israel.

“In light of the Biden Administration’s repeated rejection of such campaigns, we call on the State Department to reconsider this program,” Steinberg wrote. “If however the NOFO [notice of funding opportunity] proceeds, the application of clear and rigorous safeguards will be necessary to ensure that taxpayer funds are not provided to organizations advancing a discriminatory, anti-Israel agenda under the façade of accountability and human rights.”

This is as Israel is in danger of Iran building a bomb and other enemies are ready to boycott all their goods.

Related