The Great Uniter Trashes Half the Country for Thanksgiving Day

The Great Uniter Joe Biden and wife Jill called into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and spoke with NBC’s Al Roker, wishing America a Happy Thanksgiving. Biden said the country should come together. Jill spoke about “acts of kindness.”

Ah, sweet.

“We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” the president said. “Today is about coming together, giving thanks for this country we call home. And thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders, and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad.”

“On this Thanksgiving, Al, we have to come together,” the president said. “We can have different political views, but we have one view. The one view is that we’re the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that.”

“We should focus on dealing with our problems and being together and stop the rancor. We have to bring the nation together and treat each other with a little bit of decency, and I think that’s where the vast majority of the American people are.”

But he posted what he really thinks – it’s anything but uniting. If you go through the thread, it’s full of lies and attacks on Donald Trump and half the country.

Republicans aren’t MAGAs. We’re people who want to save America while he destroys it.

He falsely claims that Trump got taxes for super-rich friends and wants poor people and seniors to suffer so the rich can prosper. That would better fit his description

The fact that the guide says inflation is at its lowest in two years is remarkably dishonest. Inflation was at a historically low level when Biden took office. Democrats destroyed that with trillion-dollar spending bills.

His false claims about the economy and jobs were malarkey as he likes to say. Employment was better across every demographic, and inflation was far lower than it is now.

Biden claims that Trump did not secure the borders, he put children in cages [that was Obama and Biden], and he’ll make the borders worse if he gets selected. That is A+ gaslighting.

Went into a whole spiel about abortion.

He can’t let us enjoy even one holiday.

Your handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving A thread pic.twitter.com/rf0hFRXa80 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 23, 2023

