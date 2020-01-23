Sleepy Dems & Repubs head for third day of an incredibly boring Senate trial

Senators are bored to death by the incredibly uninteresting Senate trial in which Democrats repeated what they said on day one as they push for the Senate to redo the House impeachment. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead manager for the Democrats, is repeating everything he said a hundred times before on leftist media channels and in the House during the inquiry.

According to The Washington Post, Sen. Rand Paul felt so bored that he desperately scribbled “S.O.S.” [Morse code for ‘Help’] on a piece of paper.

He followed up the “S.O.S.” with “THESE R NOT MY PARENTS!” (referencing condescending Schiff et all) and “PLEASE HELP ME!”

He reportedly pulled out a concealed crossword puzzle and began completing it while Schiff spoke.

The Democrats only noticed tired Republicans:

“No one expected senators truly to honor their oath to be impartial. But Paul and some of his Republican colleagues aren’t even pretending to treat the proceedings with dignity,” the Post’s Dana Milbank condescendingly wrote.

The right-hating activist Milbank didn’t mention the Democrats also seen bored beyond words.

DEMS FELL ASLEEP TOO

“Senator Bernie Sanders could be seen nodding off, slouched deep in his wooden desk with his chin bobbing on his chest,” the nonpartisan Courthouse News Service reported.

“A Democrat in the back row leaned on his right arm, covered his eyes and stayed that way for nearly a half-hour,” the Associated Press added in its own report.

“Some openly snickered when lead prosecutor Adam Schiff said he’d only speak for 10 minutes. And when one of the freshman House prosecutors stood to speak, many of the senator-jurors bolted for the cloakrooms, where their phones are stored.”

It is true that this is the most boring crapfest in history. It’s masochistic to watch it if you don’t have to. Schiff is a cure for insomnia. The Democrats keep repeating the same nonsense with no facts over and over. Late at night, they get extremely vicious and nasty.

Chip Reid reports on how Senators are faring so far in the impeachment hearing – without phones or snacks. “It’s a bit like a college lecture hall. Some of them are busily taking notes, some of them look bored out of their minds.” pic.twitter.com/qn2PuogXd5 — Norah O’Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 21, 2020