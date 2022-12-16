The Sad Story of Baby Alex, Blood Clots, and Vaccinated Blood

Dr. Panda sent this sad story of newborn baby Alex in the morning newsletter. Baby Alex was born with a 95% survivable congenital heart defect and needed surgery. He was anemic and needed a blood transfusion.

Alex died shortly after receiving a vaccinated blood transfusion.

The parents had arranged a directed donation of unvaccinated blood, but the hospital claimed they were “unable to locate” the unvaccinated blood. Doctors gave the baby blood from the hospital’s vaccinated stockpile without parental consent.

A close friend of Alex’s family recently passed away from a heart attack shortly after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. For that reason, the family searched for unvaccinated blood. A member of their church came forward.

The parents followed all the protocols of directed donations to ensure that Alex received unvaccinated blood.

The hospital couldn’t locate the donated blood – or so they say – and used the hospital’s supply without the parents’ consent.

The day after the transfusion, Alex developed a large blood clot in his knee. He was put on the highest dose of blood thinners. Unfortunately, the blood thinners were unsuccessful. The clot traveled to his heart resulting in his death.

To make things even worse, the parents are accusing the Sacred Heart’s Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington, of deleting records.

COVID vaccines cause blood clots in some people.

