The Hill ran with a false headline that smeared Governor Noem

The Hill ran with a completely false headline yesterday, “South Dakota governor calls removal of Confederate statues effort to ‘discredit’ founding fathers.” They tweeted it out although the tweet has since been removed.

South Dakota governor calls removal of Confederate statues effort to “discredit” founding fathers https://t.co/kHZSm2RPmB pic.twitter.com/4cRWixU0vJ

— The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2020

This was a lie.

THEY GOT THE FALSE MESSAGE OUT

The MSN and countless other publications picked it up:

The Hill later issued a correction, after the false headline traveled the world, saying, “An earlier version of this story drew too strong a link between the effort to take down Confederate statues and monuments and Noem’s remarks. The headline and wording has been changed to more accurately reflect her comments.”

Are they serious? “Too strong a link?” There is no link!

Some Twitter users criticized the Hill’s original framing as “false,” pointing out the governor never said “Confederate” and was referring to other statues, such as those depicting former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

In other words, it was a lie.

This headline is flat-out false. Even story says she never mentioned Confederate statues. https://t.co/JLmTWeaG31 — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 5, 2020

Unfortunately, no one who carried the story is making any corrections or taking it down.

@thehill appears to adopt CNN-type advocacy journalism by libelous tweet against South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The Hill claimed Noem defended confederate statues despite Noem not mentioning statues to confederate traitors at all. #thehillisfakenews #KristiNoem #SouthDakota pic.twitter.com/pOIJjjsaee — Masshole Reader (@masshole_reader) July 5, 2020

This is very dishonest. She never mentions “confederate statues”, and her speech focused on our founding fathers and other such examples. Of course, Gov. Kristi Noem gave a powerful speech and appears to be a rising star in her parry, so you need to discredit her. pic.twitter.com/PeAbgPj08m — 🌺🌿🌼🌱🌺 (@KarenInIllinois) July 5, 2020

It looks like The Hill deleted its tweet saying Gov. Kristi Noem’s defense of the founding fathers was taking a stand against the removal of statues of Confederate leaders. — Stephen Groves (@stephengroves) July 5, 2020