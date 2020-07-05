You can’t say ‘master bedroom’ any longer, you’re offensive

Organizations are doing away with the term “master” as they reexamine whether their practices are in compliance with a growing politically-correct culture.

This is ridiculous and political correctness will destroy this country.

The Houston Association of Realtors will no longer use the term “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its listings, according to KPRC.

Instead of “master bedroom” and “master bathroom” the terms “primary bedroom” and “primary bathroom” will be used, KPRC reported.

The change came after many Houston Association of Realtors asked for a review of terminology used by the association.

“The MLS [Multiple Listing Service] Advisory Group regularly reviews the terms and fields used in the MLS to make sure they are consistent with the current market environment,” according to a statement HAR sent its members regarding the change. “The updates to Primary Bedroom and Primary Bath were among nine requests for review that were submitted by members and considered at the most recent meetings.” This is so ridiculous. The Houston Association of Realtors said the topic had been raised long before. “It was not a new suggestion to review the terminology,” according to the statement HAR sent its members, KPRC reported. “The overarching message was that some members were concerned about how the terms might be perceived by some other agents and consumers. The consensus was that Primary describes the rooms equally as well as Master while avoiding any possible misperceptions.” The realtors aren’t the only ones dropping the “master” term. The Court of Master Sommeliers is an educational organization set up for a sommelier, also known as a wine steward. Instead of just using the term “master,” the Master Sommeliers will be addressed by both terms as well as their surname. We have to start objecting to this insanity or it will get much worse. We are losing our freedom of speech.