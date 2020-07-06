Atlanta ‘protesters” shoot into a car multiple times, killing an 8-year-old girl

This is a horrible story about the murder of a little girl and the crime was committed in the name of Black Lives Murder. As the police in Atlanta are demonized, angry mobs are running amok and confronting innocent Americans.
A mom, her child, and a family friend were looking for a place to park when the armed mob surrounded their car.
Someone opened fire into the car multiple times killing a little 8-year-old girl. It was after she made a u-turn.
The District 12 congresswoman Joyce Shepherd is finally calling for the ‘protesters’ to be broken up. It took the death of a little girl for this to happen. Mayor Bottoms is echoing the call. We don’t doubt Mayor Bottoms’ sincerity but she should have cleared them out a lot sooner. She needs the police to break these groups up yesterday. Many of them are simply criminals.
She said it’s time for people to “clear out of that area” where Rayshard Brooks was shot.
“This discussion, this mediation, and … it’s over. At a point where an 8-year-old baby is killed, the discussions have ended.”
The time should have been over a month ago. Mayor Bottoms and her city council unleashed this monster and condemned police. Somehow, they don’t see their responsibility in what happened.
HEARTBROKEN PARENTS SPEAK TO THE PRESS
Secoriya Williamson, the father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner who was killed in a shooting Saturday in Atlanta, addresses the public in a press conference: pic.twitter.com/Z0x9VWqP1Y
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 6, 2020
Charmaine Turner, mother of 8-year-old shooting victim Secoriea Turner, pleads with the public for help to find the person responsible for killing her daughter last night on University Ave. and Pryor. A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve the crime. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/tToUxavgAS
— Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) July 5, 2020
JUST IN: We just got these photos of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed last night near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died: https://t.co/U2niKwoxXF pic.twitter.com/GI9zpSlbLl
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 5, 2020
These are the Democrats peaceful protests peaceful BLM
An 8 year old girl, how tragic. Her black life didn’t matter at all…
A reckoning is coming.
Reap what you sow, violence begets violence. Get your kids involved and this is what can happen. Very sad, her life didn’t really matter to the people involved there.
Enough is enough. If Trump does not invoke the Insurrection Act after this senseless brutal wanton slaughter of an innocent child, a poor little girl, then I will be voting for any one but him this fall. An independent if there is one.
The ultimate new low in gutless, spineless, cowardly, utterly useless leftist scumbags; I guess the slaughter of little babies and children was bound to be the next step on the way down to the ultimate depths of fetid, rotting, pus ridden, scabrous depravity that is the Libturd leftist fascist perversity. Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Hitler, Putin, Biden and Pelosi must be very very proud!!!!