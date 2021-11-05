The Horrible, Terrible, Absolutely Awful New Polls for Biden

















Biden has hit a new low in polling, with only 37% of Americans approving his job performance and 53% disapproving. Some Democrats do disapprove because Biden didn’t get his socialist/communist bills passed. However, the Independents are the people who swing elections, and those numbers should frighten Democrats. Even lockstep Democrats like Black Americans are down.

Biden Job Approval

Approve 37%

Disapprove 53% Approve/Disapprove

Dems: 78/9

GOP: 3/95

Indie: 26/62

White: 30/62

Black: 68/17

Hispanic: 49/39@Civiqs 10 Month Rolling Average

AMERICANS BELIEVE THERE WAS CHEATING IN THE 2020 ELECTION

According to Rasmussen Reports, 56% of Americans now say there was cheating in the 2020 election, including 47% of Black Americans. Sixty percent of Americans believe preventing cheating is more important than making it easier to vote. Sixty percent of Americans and 63% of Black Americans support voter ID. Seventy-four percent say voted ID is reasonable.

Ninety-five percent say it’s important to prevent cheating in elections, including 89% who say it is very important.

The Morning After: Democrats should support & embrace 2020 election transparency immediately – election audits everywhere requested & even where they aren't – and get this lingering issue behind all of us. Why not?

A poll released last week found similar results that are just as bad for Biden.

According to a Morning Consult/Politico poll, 16% of Democrats think that the results of the 2020 presidential election should be overturned. But, overall, the October poll found that 35 percent of voters polled agreed that President Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the November election.

Sixty percent of Republicans surveyed indicated that the election results should definitely or probably be overturned, compared to a much smaller 30 percent who said they should probably not or definitely not be overturned. Ten percent of respondents were undecided.

