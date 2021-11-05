Democrat Gov Orders Some Hospitals to Cease Admitting the Unvaxxed

















Colorado Totalitarian Governor Jared Polis might have to take the title of the nation’s worst governor. He ordered hospitals with freestanding ERs to turn unvaccinated patients away and treat the vaccinated first.

He’s claiming it’s an emergency.

This is unconstitutional, according to the 14th Amendment, Section 1, which forbids any state from making or enforcing any law abridging the privileges or immunities of citizens in the United States…

It states:

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

The Polis proclamation reads [emphasis added]:

“Pursuant to the authority vested in the Governor of the State of Colorado and, in particular, pursuant to Article IV, Section 2 of the Colorado Constitution and the relevant portions of the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, C.R.S. § 24-33.5-701, et seq., including C.R.S. § 24-33.5-704.5(1)(e)(II), I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, hereby issue this Executive Order authorizing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to transfer or cease the admission of patients to respond to the current disaster emergency due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado.”

“My administration, along with other State, local, and federal authorities, has taken a wide array of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread, and protect against overwhelming our health care resources,” the executive order adds. “Despite significant progress, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the 20% of Coloradans who have yet to get the highly effective, safe vaccine. As a result, the number of persons seeking medical treatment at hospitals may exceed the capacity of any given hospital. The State faced this same scenario in November 2020, when I first issued this Executive Order.”

The Constitution means nothing, less than nothing to Democrats. The law is only what they say it is at the moment.

