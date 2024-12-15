The Horrific Discussion of Orchiectomy

Parents in a Transgender Children’s group discuss removing minor boys’ testicles and saving money. It is so callous. How do people get to this point? It’s natural for parents to love their children and protect them. Cutting off a child’s genitals is not love.

I’m horrifed and wanted to know what readers think.

This was shared openly in a parent group, discussing an orchiectomy—a surgery to remove the testicles—being performed on minors. The parents justify it by saying it’s cheaper than years of hormone blockers. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/fga86vQ7ox — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 15, 2024

Do they know they are abusers? We need to put child abusers in prison again.

PREACH! — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 15, 2024

"Just chop off their genitals so you can save money on hormone blockers! It's a bargain!" Ridiculous. — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 15, 2024

We're witnessing the mutilation of innocence for the sake of a radical agenda. These parents and doctors should be held accountable for what is essentially child abuse. It's time to stop this madness and protect our children from such vile practices. — Make America Based Again (@MABAbased) December 15, 2024

