The Horrific Discussion of Orchiectomy

Parents in a Transgender Children’s group discuss removing minor boys’ testicles and saving money. It is so callous. How do people get to this point? It’s natural for parents to love their children and protect them. Cutting off a child’s genitals is not love.

I’m horrifed and wanted to know what readers think.

Do they know they are abusers? We need to put child abusers in prison again.


