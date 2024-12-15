The Horrific Reason Marc Andreessen Had to Endorse Donald Trump

By
M DOWLING
-
0
55

The story Marc Andreesen tells in this clip is horrific, and it’s the reason he had no choice but to endorse Donald Trump.

The Biden Administration planned to control AI and only allow three companies to create it. The administration would crush all competing companies and classify the physics needed to run AI models.

Andreessen: “Meetings in DC in May where we talked to them about this, and the meetings were absolutely horrifying.”

Reporter: “What did you hear in those meetings?”

Andreessen:

“AI is a technology, basically, that the government is gonna completely control. — Don’t fund AI startups. That’s not something that we’re gonna allow to happen. Um, they’re not gonna be allowed to exist.”

“They basically said AI is gonna be a game for two or three big companies working closely with the government, and we’re gonna basically wrap them in a, you know, they, I’m paraphrasing, but we’re gonna basically wrap them in a government cocoon.”

“We’re gonna protect them from competition. We’re gonna control them, um, and we’re gonna dictate what they do.”

Andreessen then discussed the Biden Administration’s plan to clarify and withhold the technology used.

What won’t this tyrannical administration destroy? This administration is filled with tyrannical social engineers. They are willing to destroy science itself.

This is why we need a small government. It limits the Oligarchy and gives the people some control.

Marc Andreessen is an American businessman and former software engineer. He is the co-author of Mosaic, the first widely used web browser with a graphical user interface; he is co-founder of Netscape and co-founder and general partner of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He co-founded and later sold the software company Opsware to Hewlett-Packard. Andreessen also co-founded Ning, which provides a platform for social networking websites. He is an inductee into the World Wide Web Hall of Fame. 


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments