The Horrific Reason Marc Andreessen Had to Endorse Donald Trump

The story Marc Andreesen tells in this clip is horrific, and it’s the reason he had no choice but to endorse Donald Trump.

The Biden Administration planned to control AI and only allow three companies to create it. The administration would crush all competing companies and classify the physics needed to run AI models.

Andreessen: “Meetings in DC in May where we talked to them about this, and the meetings were absolutely horrifying.”

Reporter: “What did you hear in those meetings?”

Andreessen:

“AI is a technology, basically, that the government is gonna completely control. — Don’t fund AI startups. That’s not something that we’re gonna allow to happen. Um, they’re not gonna be allowed to exist.”

“They basically said AI is gonna be a game for two or three big companies working closely with the government, and we’re gonna basically wrap them in a, you know, they, I’m paraphrasing, but we’re gonna basically wrap them in a government cocoon.”

“We’re gonna protect them from competition. We’re gonna control them, um, and we’re gonna dictate what they do.”

Andreessen then discussed the Biden Administration’s plan to clarify and withhold the technology used.

What won’t this tyrannical administration destroy? This administration is filled with tyrannical social engineers. They are willing to destroy science itself.

Billionaire Marc Andreessen describes a “horrifying” meeting with the Biden Administration that convinced him he had to endorse Donald Trump Biden Admin was going to control AI, only allow 3 companies to create AI, crush all competitor companies then classify the physics… pic.twitter.com/KJmGcfcZyM — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 15, 2024

This is insane… Marc Andreessen on how the Biden Administration wanted to control AI with government regulatory capture, blocking free markets similar to the CCP. ROGAN: “When you leave a meeting like that, what do you do?” ANDREESSEN: “You endorse Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ZN3CVtiMDx — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 27, 2024

This is why we need a small government. It limits the Oligarchy and gives the people some control.

Marc Andreessen says every form of government always, including America, has really been an oligarchy, it’s just a question of who the elite ruling class are, “democracy was never actually a thing” pic.twitter.com/Z6O2TUzqq8 — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) December 10, 2024

Marc Andreessen is an American businessman and former software engineer. He is the co-author of Mosaic, the first widely used web browser with a graphical user interface; he is co-founder of Netscape and co-founder and general partner of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He co-founded and later sold the software company Opsware to Hewlett-Packard. Andreessen also co-founded Ning, which provides a platform for social networking websites. He is an inductee into the World Wide Web Hall of Fame.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email