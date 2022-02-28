The House Is Voting on a Radical, Evil Abortion Bill on Monday

A horrendous abortion bill, the euphemistically-named Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R.3755), is coming up tomorrow in the House. It would overturn every state and local abortion limitation on the killing of the unborn. Any law that “impedes access to abortion” would be instantly revoked.

Every law that was won over the decades since Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

The communist Democrats want it passed before Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

H.R. 3755 would rescind state laws banning dismemberment abortions, where doctors usually crush the baby’s head in the womb and then pull the pieces out.

This bill would preempt that Supreme Court decision on abortion cases they are reviewing and automatically overturn Texas’s Heartbeat law.

This radical bill would make it illegal for states to ban late-term abortions, even to the moment of birth. The only difference between these late-term babies and a newborn is a couple of inches of flesh.

The bill will overturn state laws that force abortionists to care for babies born alive after botched abortion procedures. In other words, they can kill the newborn the parent(s) wanted to abort.

Call your congressman.

