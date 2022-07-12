The Hunter Biden Laptop, the Gift that Keeps Giving

By Mark Schwendau

The British tabloid The Sun reported text messages were uncovered on an iPhone that was found backed up on Hunter’s laptop from hell in recently leaked data.

Hunter Biden reportedly texted his stepmother Jill Biden was a “vindictive moron” and “entitled c*nt” in after she urged him to go to rehab to kick his drug habit, according text messages found from his iPhone. Acting President Biden’s 52-year-old drug addicted son made a string of text messages that he sent in 2018 as his family was, apparently, trying to work an intervention to get him help according to a report in The Sun.

At the time Hunter had begun an affair with his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden. One text he sent to her revealed how he really feels about stepmother Jill, “F*ck my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c*nt as you,” he texted Hallie as their relationship began to falter. Speculation holds Hallie did not want to follow Hunter into a life of drugs.

Hunter also called Jill a “f*cking moron, a vindictive moron” in other text messages with his uncle, James Biden, just days later. James Biden is, of course, Joe’s brother. Hunter said he had raged to Jill that he was smarter than her. Doubtful since hard drugs like cocaine kills brain cells and obviously wipes out inhibitions.

Hunter Biden may be the key to remove Acting President Joe Biden from office our highest office. Reports indicate 450 gigabytes of data still remain hidden on Joe Biden’s son’s iPhone backup log yet to be reviewed. If you suspected Joe Biden a degenerate pervert and possible pedophile who did more than just sniff young girl’s hair while he inappropriately fondled them, some of Hunter’s newly revealed texts will cement your suspicions.

For example, texts recovered from his infamous “Laptop from Hell” show Hunter shared porn links with his father Joe Biden as recently as 2018.

One disturbing text exchange appears to show Hunter in a photo of him having sex with two prostitutes to his father Joe Biden.

Another disturbing photo shows a girl tied up on a bed with a bag over her head as Hunter eats a sandwich while, apparently, doing a FaceTime session.

Burning up the Internet these days the most though is a textwhere Hunter Biden makes a reference to a “Pedo Peter”. Some are speculating this could be Acting President Joe Biden himself. The logic to this conclusion goes a New York Post reporter revealed Joe Biden used the Tom Clancy alias “Peter Henderson” in some past emails recovered from Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell.”

Video footage from 2019 shows Hunter smoking crack cocaine inside a sensory deprivation tank at a Massachusetts detox treatment center.

One of the more disturbing references to this writer was where Hunter Biden refers to women like sex objects referencing them as varieties “foreign or domestic”.

This 4Chan leak comes as more revelations continue emerging from Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell”. The leaked data has reportedly made it to a multitude of large-scale file-sharing websites where Internet sleuths can work to examine the gigabytes of data and try to connect the dots therein. A news story we posted yesterday said the administration of 4Chan was deleting leaked information as fast as it is being posted on that website. It is not known why 4Chan is seemingly trying to run cover for the Biden family and 4Chan account holders are livid.

Materials of this leak by 4Chan hackers include photos, videos,screenshots of text messages, contact lists, bank checks for large sums of money, and search history metadata.

The more serious parts of this leaked data than the illegal drug use and drunken orgies will be any evidence that connects former Vice President Joe Biden in efforts to sell the influence of his office by way of his son, Hunter Biden. That would make the two of them guilty of a Federal crime.

Looks like Nancy Pelosi better stop her sham January 6 Unselect Insurrection Hearings, release those involved in the D.C. jail, and take a real bite out of crime by investigating the Biden Crime Family!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

