The Earth had a 14 Hour Crack in its Magnetic Shield, But Why!

By Mark Schwendau

Last Thursday July 7 a crack opened in the earth’s magnetic shield causing both concern and confusion. The opening lasted 14 hours. Some scientists claim these events happen all the time and nothing goes in and out of these cracks. Others speculate the crack did allow some powerful solar winds to pour through which created a geomagnetic storm that sparked some pretty epic aurora and storms around the world.

While some explain this crack in the magnet field as created by a rare phenomenon called a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) from the Sun, others noticed it may have been related to the first major firing up of the CERN hadron super collider firing back up after a three year downtime on Tuesday July 5 and Wednesday July 6.

CERN which stands for the Conseil Européen pour la RechercheNucléaire is a Large Hadron Collider which has a 27-kilometre ring of superconducting magnets with a number of accelerating structures that boost the energy of the atomic particles along the way until they are split.

CERN member countries funding the program include much of Europe as well as the United States, India, and Russia, as well as various universities and other large organizations.

The CERN accelerator ring consists of a ring 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) in circumference. The Hadron Collider is located deep underneath the Alps on the Swiss-French border. It hassuperconducting magnets chilled to ‑271.3°C (-456 F), colder than outer space where it accelerates atoms until they are directed at one another to split and reveal their contents.

In a video released by Al Jazeera they state:

“The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator is up and running again in Switzerland after a three-year refurbishment.

And it is off to a record-breaking start as scientists try to unlock the secrets surrounding the building blocks of the universe.

Physicists hope it will reveal the secrets of ‘dark matter’ that makes up 85 percent of our universe, but does not absorb, reflect or emit light.”

“CERN hadron collider fires up again to reveal cosmic secrets”

For those who think this event was caused by the sun CIRs are large-scale plasma structures generated in the low and mid-latitude regions of the heliosphere which is that regionsurrounding the Sun that includes the solar magnetic field and the solar winds. Experts agree the Sun is gearing up to its most active period in the solar cycle which will be July 2025 but also say it is already unusually active year this year. A telltale sign of this event of the crack in the earth’s magnetic field is your chances of spotting the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) over the North Pole more readily. Scientists agree there did not seem to be any blackouts of radio or television signals or power outages with this occurrence.

Some hold that recent storms on the sun and the sun growing ever closer to the earth is the cause for climate change while others hold climate change is natural occurring throughout time or manmade due to overpopulation of the planet.

Experts say these cracks in the earth’s magnetic field do not usually last as long as this one did and are somewhat concern what it may mean as this geomagnetic storm came as a surprise.

The website SpaceWeather.com said the storm actually occurred earlier than other news sources on June 25-26 they reported:

“At first it was a surprise; now the reason seems clear. A co-rotating interaction region (CIR) hit Earth’s magnetic field, opening a crack in our planet’s magnetosphere. Solar wind poured in to spark a rare solstice display of auroras.”

Whatever the truth is, it is funny how something so important was, once again, neglected by our mainstream news media.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related