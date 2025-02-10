The Incredible Shrinking Chuck Schumer-See Trump Minimizing His Swamp Foes

Going from Senate Majority Leader to Senate Minority Leader is a big step down for a lifetime pol like Chuck Schumer.

Having virtually never really set foot in the private sector, he’s lived off the government teat since graduating college and had risen to be one of the most powerful men in Washington.

It was a position he coveted to the point he likely ditched any genuine principles he might have had along the way. Witness his calling for new elections in Israel while they were in the middle of a war while ignoring Democrat anti-Semites, along with their college proteges.

Then there was Chucky swamp dwelling in D.C. while New York City was being hammered with BLM riots, COVID, and overrun by border jumpers. When a crisis is bad news for Democrats, you can count on him to cower somewhere in silence.

President Donald Trump, by simply following through on his campaign promises, has exposed and, as a result, minimized some of the biggest Dem players along the way. Think Kamala, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Nancy Pelosi.

But perhaps none have been made any smaller than Chuck Schumer.

Maybe that’s because while Barack, Joe, and Nancy have pretty much abandoned the field, Chuck is awkwardly trying to “resist” the popular groundswell of Trump’s common sense policies, and he looks like the ridiculous out-of-touch hack he’s become.

What’s wonderfully ironic is that the person who put Schumer’s many failings into a devastatingly hilarious perspective was left-leaning comedian Jon Stewart. Talk about the “Incredible Shrinking Chuck Schumer”……

