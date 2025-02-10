Dozens of Illegal Migrants Caught in Canada in -22.0°F

More than a dozen illegal migrants, including five children, were caught trying to illegally cross into Canada in below-freezing weather that could have claimed their lives, officials said.

Alberta police intercepted four adults and five children from Venezuela who were trudging their suitcases through the snow in bone-chilling temperatures of minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit, The Guardian reports. They were dressed poorly for the weather and could have died.

A second group of migrants — made up of six adults from Jordan, Sudan, Chad, and Mauritius — was located in a dense forest near Manitoba’s border. They too were poorly dressed.

Canadian police spotted them with thermal cameras.

“There’s the cross-border piece, but also the humanity piece,” Moreland said of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s work surveilling the border. “[There have been] incidents where people did not make it.

“The people might have succumbed to a heartbreaking situation similar to the freezing death of the Patel family,” Moreland added, referencing the infamous 2022 case in which an Indian migrant family — parent and their 11-year-old daughter — froze to death while trying to make the trek.

This is the “humane” immigration Democrats push every time they are in office and they do it for votes.

Canada is trying to control the border to ward off tariffs. Illegal immigration

Border crossings into, rather than from, Canada have skyrocketed in the post-pandemic era, with 23,700 people apprehended in the last fiscal year, up from just 2,200 in 2022, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

When they first go to Canada, their intention is to then make it to the US.

It still can’t compare to the 1.5 million caught at the southern border.

