The Insurrection Act is not eliminated and powering up The Great Reset – update

AMENDMENT TO THE INSURRECTION ACT

The Insurrection act is not mentioned in the COVID relief bill and the President’s power is not eliminated in the NDAA.

THE INSURRECTION ACT

The Insurrection Act is a power expressly granted to President Trump in the Constitution. An Amendment was added to The National Defense Authorization Act concerning the Insurrection Act.

House Amendment 833 was added to House Resolution 6395. The Amendment requires certifications to be made to Congress when the President deploys active duty military within the United States during civil unrest by amending the Insurrection Act in Title 10, Chapter 13 of the U.S. Code.

The rumors of its elimination stem from a deep concern over where we are headed, and concerns about the legitimacy of the election.

THE REASON FOR THE DEEP CONCERN

Joe Biden’s administration, which suggests a movement towards communism, and The Great Reset, which is global neo-communism, is the basis for the deep concern.

John Kerry, the climate guru under the new administration, said the American people overwhelmingly voted for The Great Reset. Biden agrees.

Watch:

Victor Davis Hanson gives a good summary of what is going on with The Great Reset:

Update: This entire article was updated. The Insurrection Act is not eliminated, and there appears to be no desire to employ it.