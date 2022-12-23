The Jan. 6 Kangaroo Court Report Is Out

The “historic” Jan. 6 report is out, and the panel members hope you will read it – all 814 pages of it. It reads like War and Peace; only War and Peace was worth the effort. It concludes that Donald Trump is a criminal.

Thompson actually called himself and his Jan. 6 panel “modern-day heroes.” The Jan. 6 “insurrection” reminded him of the Civil War. What world do these people live in? They ran the committee as a one-sided kangaroo court. It was wholly unAmerican, and all they did was smear political opponents. At least one person admitted that she lied when she spoke with the panel. Cassidy Hutchinson said, “I lied, lied, lied.” That’s likely not in the report.

The 814-page report by anti-Trump House ‘investigators’ will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, ‘insurrection’ of Trump’s followers, which was actually a riot, threatened democracy with “horrific” brutality toward law enforcement and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” according to the report’s executive summary.

“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” reads the report from the House Jan. 6 committee, which is expected to be released in full on Thursday. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

A 154-page summary of the report released Monday detailed how Trump allegedly amplified the false claims on social media and in public appearances, encouraging his supporters to travel to Washington and protest Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Donald Trump gave a typical stump speech, but the report took the words literally. They said he told them to “fight like hell” at a huge rally in front of the White House that morning. They then said he did little to stop the violence as they beat police, broke into the Capitol, and sent lawmakers running for their lives.

It was a “multi-part conspiracy,” the committee concludes.

However, the Speaker of the House, not the President, is responsible for the security of the Capitol.

THE HOUSE REPORT

The House released a counter-report that pointed to Nancy Pelosi’s malfeasance. They pointed to repeated failures by Pelosi and the US Capitol Police. It includes claims that Republicans were intentionally excluded from security conversations by then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving at the direction of Pelosi’s office.

“One person caused January 6th; one person is to blame – Nancy Pelosi. She turned down the 10,000 troops Donald Trump authorized to guard the Capitol that day. She left the Capitol unguarded that day. The Jan 6th committee never investigated why.”

Prior to that day, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) had obtained sufficient information from an array of channels to anticipate and prepare for the violence that occurred. However, officers on the front lines and analysts in USCP’s intelligence division were undermined by the misplaced priorities of their leadership. Those problems were exacerbated by the House Sergeant at Arms, who was distracted from giving full attention to the threat environment prior to January 6, 2021 by several other upcoming events.

Specifically, the leader of the USCP Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division failed to warn USCP leadership and line officers about the threat of violence, despite the fact that IICD analysts gathered intelligence that clearly indicated a need for a hardened security posture. In fact, IICD’s leader—Julie Farnam—spent the weeks leading up to January 6, 2021 attempting to overhaul the division, including by reassigning expert intelligence analysts to new roles and creating new processes for synthesizing threat data. Information about planned protests and threats of violence were siloed and not properly analyzed and disseminated during this key period because of Farnam’s misplaced priorities. One IICD analyst testified to investigators: “That unit was disbanded by her almost on day one. We, at the time of January 6, we were not doing proactive searches of social media like we had been before. We were strictly reactive and responding to requests for information.” This is also substantiated by USCP’s own internal after-action report that was drafted in June of 2021.

Similarly, then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving—who served on the Capitol Police Board by virtue of his position—succumbed to political pressures from the Office of Speaker Pelosi and House Democrat leadership leading up to January 6, 2021. He coordinated closely with the Speaker and her staff and left Republicans out of important discussions related to security. As a critical member of the Capitol Police Board, the House Sergeant at Arms had an obligation to all Members, staff, and USCP officers to keep them safe by consulting stakeholders without partisan preference.

The Sergeant at Arms (SAA) reports directly to the Speaker even when the House is in session.

