ICE to Bring Illegal Immigrants Into Tennessee from New Orleans

ICE is planning to release illegal immigrants from New Orleans to Tennessee. Tennessee’s two Republican senators and Gov. Bill Lee demanded a response from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on its plans in a letter sent on Tuesday.

Heritage reports that 71% of the illegal aliens are going to 431 Republican districts. This is all by design. Democrats are using illegal immigrants to change the demographics to change the politics ultimately. They will mostly vote for Democrats.

NGOs are betraying the United States as they work to bring in hordes of humanity for political purposes while calling the invasion a “humanitarian mission.” They pretend they are just assisting.

The nongovernmental organizations (NGO) in Nashville have volunteered to “assist with noncitizens that may be transported to the Nashville area.”

“Noncitizens apprehended and determined to need custodial supervision are placed in detention facilities, and those released from secure custody are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) non-detained docket,” an ICE spokesperson said in an email. “ERO officers weigh a variety of factors when making general custody determinations, including criminal record, immigration history, community ties, flight risk, and whether the individual poses a potential threat to public safety.”

Gov. Bob Lee wrote on Twitter: “7,000 people unlawfully enter our country every day. This crisis is too big to ignore, & the only way to stop it is to secure the border. Placing the burden on states is not a solution, & we should not bear the brunt of the federal government’s failures.

He demanded the Biden administration reverse their plan for detainee relocation. He said he is “discussing options with the Tennessee attoreny General and our federal delegation.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn responded to the news in frustration. “ICE can respond to media requests about trafficking illegal immigrants to Tennessee, but won’t get back to us with information about who they are dropping off in our state.”

ICE reassured her that illegal immigrants are vetted.

In the clip below, Sen. Blackburn calls Biden inept. However, whoever works behind the scenes is not inept. This is a planned invasion.

The Biden administration is proving to be incapable of dealing with their border crisis. Forcing the mess upon states like Tennessee will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/SqVD4en9Rn — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 21, 2022

Marsha Blackburn said Tuesday, “We have just learned that the Biden administration will be trafficking illegal immigrants awaiting court proceedings into the State of Tennessee. Joe Biden’s border crisis has made it abundantly clear. Every state is a border state, and every town is a border town.”

Single adult men are being brought into the state, becoming the state’s problem. They won’t have asylum hearings for two years or more.

The Biden administration is releasing illegal immigrants into Tennessee instead of deporting them. pic.twitter.com/PWWNU3YrlY — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 21, 2022

