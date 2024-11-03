Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on X that on the first day, a Trump White House would advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water.

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease,” he said.

RFK Jr. linked to an article at Highwire. Attorney Michael Connett discussed the risks of accumulating too much fluoride in our bones, including arthritis, hip fracture, and skeletal fluorosis.

“Fresh off a historic win against the EPA over the use of fluoride in drinking water, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Michael Connett, Esq., discusses the decades-long concealment of the significant harms fluoride poses to human health and its implications for the future of water fluoridation,” Connett said in the interview.

Fluoride has helped with dental decay. As one community note indicated: “Since fluoride was removed from Calgary drinking water in 2011, dental infections that need to be treated by IV antibiotics have increased by 700 percent at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Half of those infections are in children under five.”

Another note said that fluoride is naturally found in water. The CDC, NCI (cancer), and ADA (dental) said the amount of fluoride in the water is regulated and acceptable.

This isn’t anything Sentinel researched, and we don’t know if the risks outweigh the positives.

The AI Research for what it is worth

Fluoride can be harmful if consumed in excess or if exposure occurs over a long period of time:

Dental fluorosis

A common side effect of fluoride is that it causes spots on teeth ranging from white to brown. Fluorosis usually occurs in children under six during tooth development.

Skeletal fluorosis

This condition can result from long-term exposure to too much fluoride. Skeletal fluorosis can lead to bone deformities and calcification of ligaments and tendons.

Other health effects

Consuming too much fluoride can also cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, bone pain, and, in rare cases, death. Other potential health effects include arthritis, osteoporosis, muscular damage, fatigue, and joint-related problems.

Brain development

Some studies suggest that exposure to fluoride during pregnancy may increase the risk of childhood neurobehavioral problems.

Fluoride can enter the body through several ways, including:

Consuming groundwater that is naturally rich in fluoride

Using water that is high in fluoride for irrigation or food preparation

Breathing air that contains hydrogen fluoride or fluoride dusts

Having hydrofluoric acid touch the skin