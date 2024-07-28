The Joy of Conspiracies As They Go Mainstream

The Internet is a treasure trove of conspiracy theories, but if you’re like me, when you hear a new one, you’re saying, “It wouldn’t surprise me!”

Biden disappeared with COVID for several days, walking up the airstairs like he might never take another step. We got a resignation letter with a photocopied signature and no letterhead and still no Joe. People demanded proof of life. Then he reappeared for a teleprompter speech with fake excuses as to why he was leaving, and people said he was inches taller and his face looked different, so they went to the inevitable body double. It gets better. Stew Peters said the only question now is, “How long has he been dead?”

A new poll of Dems found that 1/3 believe the assassination attempt against Donald Trump was staged with fake blood. The man who was murdered and the two injured men were collateral damage.

Republicans believe the shooting was a coup attempt, and Democrats and Republicans say ousting Biden was a coup. That’s especially realistic since 14 million voted for Joe and not Kamala.

Republicans say Democrats are authoritarians and about to steal the election. Democrats say the same thing about Republicans.

No one thinks the inflation and jobs reports are accurate.

Criticizing Dr. Fauci and vaccines was once a conspiracy theory, but not anymore. Russiagate and the fake lynching at Nascar were conspiracy theories until they became true hoaxes. Jussie Smollett was almost hung by white supremacists in Chicago until the black fellows he hired turned up.

Carving up children and eliminating their genitals should be a conspiracy theory, but it’s real.

Kamala told us the border is secure; the border is secure; what border crisis? As ten or twenty million anonymous, sometimes crazy people pour into every state. We all see that now.

Kamala went from dingbat to superwoman in about 24 hours. If she ever looked like this, it was decades ago. She’s nearly 60!

Kamala the Superwoman The Dem machine is so good. In less than two days, they have managed to turn a cackling, unpleasant, annoying, mediocre woman into a superwoman. And I fear people are buying it. Kamala even looked younger and prettier at her rally yesterday – probably… pic.twitter.com/ef63GiINcZ — Safe Seattle (@RealSafeSeattle) July 24, 2024

Her history is erased. Of course, she wasn’t the border czar and doesn’t want to end fracking, oil, gas, and coal, and you can keep your little gas guzzlers, too. The only problem is we see the truth, and we can’t unsee it. We all see it, and we know what they are. The media just out and out lies now. They used to be subtle and simply lie by omission or make little nasty or biased comments here and there.

Oh, and this is a normal Olympics, too. Absolutely normal.

AN ABOMINATION The opening ceremony of the Olympics mocked Jesus by recreating “The Last Supper’ with drag queens, a gay Smurf, and a few children sprinkled in there just for fun. Clearly overt pagan, satanic symbolism. And they call us conspiracy theorists. pic.twitter.com/ZDHERLl9od — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) July 26, 2024

However, this is good. No one with sense and who is paying attention trusts the lying media or the government. That’s good. I used to trust them beyond words. Now, I trust nothing they say, and I think for myself. I’ve come a long way, not relying on other people except for advice.

We need to question our government and hold them to account. Left and right, we are all in this together, and the enemy is them.