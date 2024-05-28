Attorneys: Jury Instructions Require Trump’s Conviction

“If the jury begins deliberations Tuesday afternoon, expect a verdict no later than Friday afternoon. I expect a “GUILTY” verdict, but only because the jury instructions, as urged by the DA and adopted by the judge, over strenuous and well-founded defense objections, virtually require conviction,” Cobb said to Semafor.

“I reach this legal conclusion because of my long experience as a federal prosecutor and white collar defense lawyer, my reverence for the rule of law, and despite my view that Trump remains the greatest threat to Democracy in our nation’s history,” Cobb added.

As Mr. Gouveia says in the clip, the jury can pick whatever crime they want, and they don’t have to agree. That’s how they prevent a hung jury. The jury can pick different alleged violations. Merchan doesn’t care if he’s wrong. He’s on a mission and was sent for a reason, and he’s ensuring it happens.

Gouveia goes into the jury instructions, which are abominable, shocking, and un-American.

Proposed jury instructions in the New York Trump Trial have been released, providing some insight into the rules the jurors will use in their upcoming deliberations. pic.twitter.com/s1wXNnlUQZ — Robert Gouveia Esq. (@RobGouveiaEsq) May 28, 2024

WOW! Corruption worthy of an authoritarian nation.

BREAKING: WOW! Alina Habba just said this on live TV! "The last resort for the prosecution will be this judge, with POLITICAL MOTIVATIONS, is going to give the jury instructions on how to decide the fate of the former president & future president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/lb5TSVAGq4 — Michelle #FJB (@MichelleRM68) May 26, 2024

