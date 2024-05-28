Attorneys: Jury Instructions Require Trump’s Conviction

By
M DOWLING
-
0
10

“If the jury begins deliberations Tuesday afternoon, expect a verdict no later than Friday afternoon. I expect a “GUILTY” verdict, but only because the jury instructions, as urged by the DA and adopted by the judge, over strenuous and well-founded defense objections, virtually require conviction,” Cobb said to Semafor.

“I reach this legal conclusion because of my long experience as a federal prosecutor and white collar defense lawyer, my reverence for the rule of law, and despite my view that Trump remains the greatest threat to Democracy in our nation’s history,” Cobb added.

As Mr. Gouveia says in the clip, the jury can pick whatever crime they want, and they don’t have to agree. That’s how they prevent a hung jury.  The jury can pick different alleged violations. Merchan doesn’t care if he’s wrong. He’s on a mission and was sent for a reason, and he’s ensuring it happens.

Gouveia goes into the jury instructions, which are abominable, shocking, and un-American.

WOW! Corruption worthy of an authoritarian nation.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments