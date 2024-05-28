Courthouse News: The Prosecution Performs

M DOWLING
The fraudulent NDA-Trump trial in Manhattan ends with a performance by the prosecution today. How appropriate that the prosecution would put on an act to sway the jury.

This trial is weaponized and it is election interference.

The corrupt judge and prosecutors don’t care that people are aware this is political. They operate freely, without fear of repercussions.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass began his presentation in the afternoon, defending the credibility of the prosecution’s key witness in the case, Michael Cohen. He told jurors that Cohen’s testimony lines up with text messages, emails and phone call records shown at trial, and urged them to dismiss attacks by Trump’s defense.

Todd Blanche, Trump’s lead attorney, argued that Trump did not commit a crime and said Cohen should not be trusted. He called Cohen the “greatest liar of all time.”

When the prosecution is finished, the judge will give the instructions to the jury and they will begin deliberation, probably Wednesday.

Donald Trump spoke:


