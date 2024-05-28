Courthouse News: The Prosecution Performs

The fraudulent NDA-Trump trial in Manhattan ends with a performance by the prosecution today. How appropriate that the prosecution would put on an act to sway the jury.

This trial is weaponized and it is election interference.

The corrupt judge and prosecutors don’t care that people are aware this is political. They operate freely, without fear of repercussions.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass began his presentation in the afternoon, defending the credibility of the prosecution’s key witness in the case, Michael Cohen. He told jurors that Cohen’s testimony lines up with text messages, emails and phone call records shown at trial, and urged them to dismiss attacks by Trump’s defense.

Todd Blanche, Trump’s lead attorney, argued that Trump did not commit a crime and said Cohen should not be trusted. He called Cohen the “greatest liar of all time.”

When the prosecution is finished, the judge will give the instructions to the jury and they will begin deliberation, probably Wednesday.

Steinglass just did a one-man show, acting out a call from Michael Cohen that defense lawyers claim was too short to tell Trump about the hush-money payments. It’s goofy. I giggled. But it’s effective.https://t.co/21kPjYHX1L — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) May 28, 2024

Trump has spoken as we enter the third hour of the DA’s closing: pic.twitter.com/rFTacd04e2 — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) May 28, 2024

“I’m not asking you to feel bad for Michael Cohen. He made his bed. But you can hardly blame him for making money with the one thing he has left: His knowledge of the inner workings of the Trump phenomenon.” – Joshua Steinglass — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) May 28, 2024

Donald Trump spoke:

BREAKING: President Trump Speaks Before Closing Arguments And Is Supported By Daughter Tiffany and Sons Donald Jr. & Eric Praying the jury does the right thing and see how crooked the judge is, and all of this is nothing but a political hunt! pic.twitter.com/8GuUzupV36 — (@Ann_Lilyflower) May 28, 2024

Related