The Lakewood Church Killer Was in the US Illegally

A transgender tried to shoot up The Lakewood Church in Houston, wounding one 56-year-old man during her/his efforts. The child she had with her was shot and is not expected to live. Police shot her dead before she could implement her plan to shoot as many people as possible.

Before the story completely drops out of the news, you should know that the transgender killer, Genesse Moreno, 36, also known as Jeffrey Escalante, was in the United States illegally from El Salvador. There was an immigration detainer on her/him.

S/he has been voting in Montgomery County, Texas.

Congressman Troy Nehls shared the information on The Chris Salcedo show this afternoon. Try to find that in the media. You won’t. They hide all of these illegal alien crimes.

Moreno, or Escalante, was a longtime criminal.

S/he had prior arrests for assault, forgery, marijuana possession, theft, evading, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to KHOU’s Jeremy Rogalski. According to a search of Texas Department of Public Safety records, her criminal report dates back to 2005.

RedState reported earlier that her neighbors were frightened of her, and she has expressed anti-Semitic views, which goes to possible motive.

Recently, a 15-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela was arrested after shooting a Brazilian tourist in a Manhattan store. He was trying to kill a guard who asked to see what was in his bag. The guard ducked, and he shot the tourist in the leg above the knee. The punk youth told police that he is not the only one. Venezuelan gangs are all over New York City.

