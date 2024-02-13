Chinese Communist Military-Age Men Are Invading the USA

While the US Senate looks for ways to spend billions in borrowed dollars from China to mend the borders of other nations, Chinese Communists are invading the continental United States.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin confirms what we have already heard. Chinese illegals are invading the southern border, and the problem is worsening.

A CBP source told Melugin that Border Patrol’s San Diego sector apprehended 269 Chinese nationals who crossed illegally yesterday. More than 20,000 Chinese nationals have now been encountered by CBP in FY’24 so far. Only 450 Chinese were encountered in all of FY’21. This is a significant difference.

Melugin says most of them are coming across illegally in San Diego.

The UN NGO's are acting as cartel coyotes, operating with UN funding out of the Darien Gap Panama. Thousands of Chinese are flooding into the US through UN NGO camps and provided routes and buses to the USA with instructions. Brett Weinstein.2024 https://t.co/3CmXzTOxhg pic.twitter.com/qmomBXPs8M — Todd Laudy (@ToddLaudy) February 6, 2024

A large amount of the illegal crossings in San Diego sector happen in Jacumba where there is a small gap in the wall that illegal immigrants pour through every day. (We shot this a couple weeks ago).

Inexplicably, the Biden admin has made no effort to fill or fix this small gap. pic.twitter.com/wqQRI917VU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2024

Michael Yon has covered the Chinese invasion for some time, but no one in power seems to care. The first video is from last April. Look at the date on the second.

Look at all of these SINGLE, MIDDLE-AGED Chinese MEN waiting to take the buses to the Costa Rican border – Destination = USA!

THIS IS BULLSHIT! pic.twitter.com/JzOt7Xp5bp — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 17, 2023

HAPPENING NOW Large groups of migrants , mostly Chinese national men crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs , CA @NewsNation Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for… pic.twitter.com/mPN46jr7yH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 4, 2023

Brett Weinstein spoke with Tucker earlier this month and shared what he found at the border. He said he believed he saw a massive economic migration and an invasion. He specifically mentioned the Chinese illegals.

The Chinese camp was very different from the economic migrant camps. The Chinese aliens would not speak with anyone, mostly men of military age.

Any photos they could get were done covertly.

The people wouldn’t talk to them, not out of fear, but because they didn’t want to share information.

He sensed tremendous hostility from the Chinese and found it “particularly unsettling given that I know where they’re headed – right, they’re headed to the US.”

BELT & ROAD

He also talked about Belt & Road infrastructure projects right on the southern border of the US.

And the US is not collecting any information on these travelers – none- while others are collecting biometric data.

With aid from the US, global institutions are working on building pathways through the Darien Gap to get people to the US.

“This needless immigration is causing a grievous humanitarian crisis. The only reason to do the immigration this way is to have the invaders blend in with the migrants.”

No journalists were present even though the story was in plain sight. This suggests a system that is “corrupted across the board.” The complicity is not reported or reported wrongly. We’re talking about millions of people, and it’s a permanent transformation.

NGOs need to be imprisoned.

EXPOSED: The migrant camp in the Coronado National Forest is now filled with illegal aliens. NGOs – like Catholic Charities & the Red Cross – aiding this invasion must be investigated. The Biden admin allows this to take place on PUBLIC LANDS all paid for by your TAX DOLLARS. pic.twitter.com/GCL6un6iUj — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 12, 2024

