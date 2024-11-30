The Last Criminal Case Against DJT Is Probably Over

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is the last person still prosecuting Donald Trump. Her case is built entirely on ‘evidence’ or questionable reasoning by Jack Smith. He dropped his cases. The case seems headed for dismissal by the Georgia Supreme Court. However, after neglecting other parts of her job to prosecute Donald Trump, she might ask for a delay until 2029.

On Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals canceled a hearing to weigh President-elect Donald Trump and his codefendants’ appeal of the Fani Willis disqualification issue, which stemmed from his criminal prosecution in Georgia.

Oral arguments were scheduled for Dec. 5, a month after the election, but have now been canceled.

“The oral argument scheduled to take place on December 5, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. is hereby canceled until further order of this Court,” the one-line order from the court said.

The court of appeals gave no reasoning or explanation. Trump and some of his codefendants had appealed a judge’s ruling that allowed Willis to stay on the case. This was after the resignation of a prosecutor on her staff with whom she had a romantic relationship.

Fani Willis, a shady District Attorney, set up a RICO case. They treated Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants like Mafia kingpins. Four took plea deals.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email