House GOP Barely Holds the House After California Wipe-Out

Thanks to ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, and slow vote counting for three weeks after an election, we have the slimmest majority in the House in 90 years. If Republicans lose one more seat, they will never get a bill out of the House. Democrats will not negotiate. It’s their way or nothing. Republicans either have the numbers, or they lose.

Republicans lost their final seat when Derek Tran ousted incumbent Michelle Steel after three weeks of counting and collecting suspicious ballots in Orange County. Tran was declared the winner the day before Thanksgiving. California’s ballot harvesting, thanks to Nancy Pelosi’s daughter and her friends helping out, also cost incumbent John Duarte his seat.

It’s not only ballot harvesting practices that put a question mark on the California elections. It’s the slow counting. That’s what they do in third world countries to win elections. New votes keep turning up – for three weeks in this case.

We now have the slimmest of margins in the House. They can’t lose even one vote.

CNN’s Harry Enten, a senior data analyst, said it could be the slimmest margin of victory in nearly a century.

The final count is 220 Republicans to 215 Democrats. Three important members of Congress are leaving: Elise Stefanik, Mike Walz, and Matt Gaetz, bringing the number temporarily to 217.

Before Jerry Brown signed the ballot harvesting law in 2016, Orange County was solid red. It was signed to give Democrats the edge. Now Orange County is blue.

California sends ballots to everyone, uses motor voters, allows voting anywhere in the county, and allows everyone to vote by mail.

Did you know? In 2016, California legalized “ballot harvesting.” In the first major election after ballot harvesting was allowed, Democrats won every congressional seat in Orange County. It had been a Republican stronghold for decades. Voter fraud is a REAL problem! pic.twitter.com/eNEhV5O5Tk — PragerU (@prageru) November 2, 2020

