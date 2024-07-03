The Latest & Final Word on Biden and Michelle on the Ticket?

President Biden said on a conference call he is staying in: President Biden: “I am running. I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is pushing me out. I’ve been knocked down before and counted out my whole life. When you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Biden didn’t get knocked down. He knocked himself out. He’s fully unfit, but he’s a great figurehead for whoever is on the committee running the government. Biden isn’t being noble or heroic. He loves the role, and so does his family, especially Ed.D. Jill.

Michelle Obama’s office confirms she will not make a 2024 presidential run. “It is not in my soul.”

I believe that. She hates politics and couldn’t wait to leave the White House. Years ago, there was talk of her divorcing Barack when he said he was going into politics.

Should he win, when Biden can’t finish the job in office, we get President Harris and willlisten to her speeches for who knows how long — too long.

Speculation is pointless.

This is not inappropriate. Joe Biden as president is inappropriate.

Reporter 1: "We'd invite the President to come here and tell us directly…" Reporter 2: "IF HE'S AWAKE" Mic. Drop.

